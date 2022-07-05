Stifel Nicolaus Raises Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$115.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$111.00 to C$115.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CNQ. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$79.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$78.18.

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$71.85 on Monday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12 month low of C$37.82 and a 12 month high of C$88.18. The company has a market cap of C$82.94 billion and a PE ratio of 9.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.17, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$78.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$72.46.

Canadian Natural Resources ( TSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.45 by C$0.41. The firm had revenue of C$10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.95 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 9.1400002 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.72%.

In related news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.74, for a total value of C$4,664,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,779,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$138,309,099.76. Also, Senior Officer Trevor James Cassidy sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$86.68, for a total value of C$823,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,016,984.08. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 245,582 shares of company stock worth $20,162,406.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

