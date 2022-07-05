Stifel Nicolaus Raises Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Price Target to C$12.25

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$11.00 to C$12.25 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, CIBC set a C$10.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Energy and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th.
Shares of TSE CJ opened at C$7.68 on Monday. Cardinal Energy has a twelve month low of C$2.63 and a twelve month high of C$9.73. The firm has a market cap of C$1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$8.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.49.
In other Cardinal Energy news, Director John Albert Brussa acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.76 per share, with a total value of C$87,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,536,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$30,978,461.04. In the last three months, insiders have bought 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $579,100.
About Cardinal Energy
Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2022, the company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 110,391 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.
