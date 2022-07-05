Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Has $14.83 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,885 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 41,541 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 2.4% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $14,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Canandaigua National Corp boosted its stake in Visa by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 14,301 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP raised its position in Visa by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 8,238 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Visa by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,998 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC raised its position in Visa by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 19,131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total transaction of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,268,167.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

V stock opened at $199.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $202.98 and a 200-day moving average of $211.67. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.91 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on V. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen dropped their target price on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.24.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

