STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given a €48.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($50.00) target price on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on STM. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($50.00) price target on STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €48.00 ($50.00) price target on STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €65.00 ($67.71) price target on STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays set a €38.00 ($39.58) price target on STMicroelectronics in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($31.25) price target on STMicroelectronics in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

STM stock opened at €28.57 ($29.76) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €34.87 and its 200 day moving average price is €37.67. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of €12.40 ($12.92) and a fifty-two week high of €21.45 ($22.34).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

