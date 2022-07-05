StockNews.com Downgrades Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $244.00 to $234.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $207.50.

RS stock opened at $171.07 on Monday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 1 year low of $135.46 and a 1 year high of $211.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $185.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.46. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.81.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.20 by $1.22. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.10 EPS. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 27.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 13.36%.

In related news, VP Jeffrey Wayne Durham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.06, for a total transaction of $1,960,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,071 shares in the company, valued at $3,739,060.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RS. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 100.0% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

