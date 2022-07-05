StockNews.com Downgrades Welltower (NYSE:WELL) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

WELL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Welltower from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $97.50.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower stock opened at $83.21 on Monday. Welltower has a twelve month low of $76.56 and a twelve month high of $99.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.55. The company has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.68). Welltower had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Welltower will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 325.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 148.3% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Welltower by 97.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in Welltower during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in Welltower by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Company Profile (Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.