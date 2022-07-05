StockNews.com Lowers Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

DENN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush cut Denny’s from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Denny’s from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Denny’s from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Denny’s from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.36.

NASDAQ DENN opened at $9.07 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.25. Denny’s has a fifty-two week low of $8.46 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.73 million, a PE ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.62.

Denny’s ( NASDAQ:DENN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). Denny’s had a net margin of 18.24% and a negative return on equity of 52.44%. The firm had revenue of $103.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Denny’s will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DENN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Denny’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,008,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Denny’s by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,167,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,681,000 after acquiring an additional 233,884 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Denny’s by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,161,375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,583,000 after acquiring an additional 166,670 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Denny’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,570,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Denny’s by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,083,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,344,000 after acquiring an additional 105,654 shares in the last quarter.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

