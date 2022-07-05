StockNews.com Lowers Infosys (NYSE:INFY) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on INFY. HSBC raised Infosys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Infosys to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Infosys in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Infosys from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.75.

Get Infosys alerts:

Shares of NYSE INFY opened at $18.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.97. Infosys has a 12-month low of $17.52 and a 12-month high of $26.39.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 30.72%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Infosys will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.171 dividend. This is a positive change from Infosys’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.57%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Infosys by 160.1% during the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Infosys during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Infosys by 304.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

About Infosys (Get Rating)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, support and integration, and business process management services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.