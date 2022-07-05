StockNews.com Lowers MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on MYR Group from $126.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $86.25 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.54 and a 200 day moving average of $92.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.12. MYR Group has a 1-year low of $74.77 and a 1-year high of $121.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. MYR Group had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $636.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MYR Group will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of MYR Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MYR Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 15.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of MYR Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, renewable power facilities, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, ice, or other storm related damages.

