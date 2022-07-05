StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC cut its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Pfizer by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,816,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,818,434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013,651 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,065,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,952,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,980 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $3,351,891,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 28,086,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,658,518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,690,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,280,845,000 after acquiring an additional 985,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

NYSE:PFE opened at $52.31 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.93 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.73 and a 200-day moving average of $51.98. The firm has a market cap of $293.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PFE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays set a $52.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.26.

In other news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.