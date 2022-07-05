StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Has $1.47 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 454.5% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.48.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $87.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $368.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $105.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

