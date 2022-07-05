StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Increases Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 63.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total value of $9,871,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,777,057.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,415 shares of company stock worth $17,777,055 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG opened at $146.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $129.50 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.74.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.70%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PG shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.64.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

