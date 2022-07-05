StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Sells 251 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,069 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at about $2,101,000. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at about $253,000. Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.4% in the first quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 11,582 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 32,844 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.8% in the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,832.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $77,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,334,176 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on VZ. DZ Bank downgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.14.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $51.64 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.55 and a twelve month high of $56.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. The firm had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

