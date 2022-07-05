Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Given a €43.70 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX – Get Rating) received a €43.70 ($45.52) price target from stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.53% from the company’s current price.

SAX has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group set a €85.00 ($88.54) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($57.29) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €97.00 ($101.04) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Warburg Research set a €84.00 ($87.50) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays set a €55.00 ($57.29) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Get Ströer SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of ETR:SAX opened at €42.62 ($44.40) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 342.04, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.38. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €41.34 ($43.06) and a one year high of €76.05 ($79.22). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €50.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is €60.35.

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital & Dialog Media, and Data As A Service (DaaS) & E-Commerce. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.