Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $816,519,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Stryker by 6,917.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 703,744 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $188,195,000 after acquiring an additional 693,715 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Stryker by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,911,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,729,638,000 after acquiring an additional 402,204 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,733,027 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $463,446,000 after acquiring an additional 371,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $70,517,000. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker stock opened at $203.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.09 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.04. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $193.34 and a 12 month high of $281.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.85%.

SYK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet downgraded Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.88.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

