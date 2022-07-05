S&U (LON:SUS) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2,473.81

S&U plc (LON:SUS – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,473.81 ($29.96) and traded as low as GBX 2,030 ($24.58). S&U shares last traded at GBX 2,055 ($24.88), with a volume of 147 shares traded.
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,660 ($32.21) price target on shares of S&U in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.
The firm has a market capitalization of £249.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 656.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.35, a current ratio of 36.94 and a quick ratio of 36.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,283.66 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,473.81.
About S&U (LON:SUS)
S&U plc provides motor, property bridging, and specialist finance in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat Podcast: Is The Market Near a Bottom, Does it Matter?
- Institutional Support For KB Home Remains High
- Using MarketBeat Market Data Tools To Find Strong Stocks in a Bear Market
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for S&U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.