Surrey Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SRYB) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.53

Surrey Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SRYB – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.53 and traded as high as $14.70. Surrey Bancorp shares last traded at $14.70, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.21. The stock has a market cap of $60.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.55.

Get Surrey Bancorp alerts:

Surrey Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SRYB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.65 million for the quarter.

Surrey Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Surrey Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses in Surry County, North Carolina and Patrick County, and Virginia and the surrounding area. It offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, overdrafts, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Surrey Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surrey Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.