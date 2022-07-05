Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) PT Raised to $16.00 at Piper Sandler

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on STRO. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Monday, June 6th.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

Sutro Biopharma stock opened at $5.25 on Monday. Sutro Biopharma has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $23.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.91.

Sutro Biopharma ( NASDAQ:STRO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.08). Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 215.16% and a negative return on equity of 42.97%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sutro Biopharma will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 251.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 6,252 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF+.The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.