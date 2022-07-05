Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Shares Bought by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYNH. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $974,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 198,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,337,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Syneos Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $101.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Syneos Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.78.

Shares of SYNH stock opened at $71.57 on Tuesday. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.28 and a 12 month high of $104.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.25.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

