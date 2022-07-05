T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $9,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 152,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,059,000 after buying an additional 38,080 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 45,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $115.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.21. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.72 and a twelve month high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.14). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.83%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TROW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $155.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.60.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $91,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

