TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) PT Set at €12.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €12.00 ($12.50) price objective on TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TEG. Warburg Research set a €27.10 ($28.23) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($22.92) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($31.25) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €24.00 ($25.00) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

ETR TEG opened at €10.56 ($11.00) on Monday. TAG Immobilien has a 12 month low of €11.13 ($11.59) and a 12 month high of €29.37 ($30.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €16.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €20.21.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. The company also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. As of December 31, 2021, it managed approximately 87,600 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

