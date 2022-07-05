Talkspace (OTCMKTS:TALK) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.46

Talkspace, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TALK – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.46 and traded as high as $1.75. Talkspace shares last traded at $1.74, with a volume of 374,400 shares.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Talkspace from $2.25 to $1.70 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.73.

The stock has a market capitalization of $269.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.46 and its 200 day moving average is $1.56.

Talkspace ( OTCMKTS:TALK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $30.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.36 million. Talkspace had a negative net margin of 60.31% and a negative return on equity of 49.10%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Talkspace, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Talkspace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Talkspace during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Talkspace by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 149,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 25,802 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Talkspace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Talkspace by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 844,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 35,535 shares in the last quarter. 49.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Talkspace Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TALK)

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavior healthcare company. It delivers healthcare through encrypted web and mobile platform. The company offers treatment options for every need, including psychiatry or adolescent, individual, or couples therapy. The members can send text, video, and voice messages to their therapists and engage in live video sessions.

