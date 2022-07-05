Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Price Target Cut to C$7.25

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.50 to C$7.25 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TVE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. CIBC lifted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James set a C$7.25 target price on Tamarack Valley Energy and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tamarack Valley Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$6.48.

Shares of TVE stock opened at C$4.57 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$5.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1 year low of C$2.05 and a 1 year high of C$6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.24, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Tamarack Valley Energy ( TSE:TVE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$298.90 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.008 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Tamarack Valley Energy’s payout ratio is 2.41%.

In other news, Director Marnie Smith acquired 19,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$88,610.08. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 124,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$578,069.76. Also, Director Ian Robert Currie acquired 8,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,313.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 681,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,440,822.55.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

