Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Given New C$47.50 Price Target at Cormark

Tecsys (TSE:TCS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Cormark from C$50.00 to C$47.50 in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Cormark currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TCS has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Tecsys from C$60.00 to C$50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Tecsys in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a C$54.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Tecsys currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$53.07.

Get Tecsys alerts:

Shares of TCS stock opened at C$32.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$469.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.44. Tecsys has a 52 week low of C$24.92 and a 52 week high of C$61.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$30.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$34.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Tecsys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.15%.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Miller acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$32.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,715.68. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at C$81,192.80.

Tecsys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tecsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.