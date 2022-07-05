Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Price Target Cut to C$47.00

Tecsys (TSE:TCS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$54.00 to C$47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on TCS. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Tecsys from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Tecsys from C$60.00 to C$50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Tecsys from C$50.00 to C$47.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Tecsys has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$53.07.

TSE TCS opened at C$32.25 on Monday. Tecsys has a 52 week low of C$24.92 and a 52 week high of C$61.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74. The stock has a market cap of C$469.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$30.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$34.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Tecsys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.15%.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Miller purchased 1,500 shares of Tecsys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$32.48 per share, with a total value of C$48,715.68. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$81,192.80.

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

