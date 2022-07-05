Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Price Target Cut to C$48.00

Tecsys (TSE:TCS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Tecsys from C$60.00 to C$50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Tecsys in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a C$54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cormark dropped their price objective on Tecsys from C$50.00 to C$47.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Tecsys currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$53.07.

TSE:TCS opened at C$32.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$469.66 million and a PE ratio of 119.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$30.19 and its 200 day moving average price is C$34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Tecsys has a 12 month low of C$24.92 and a 12 month high of C$61.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Tecsys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.15%.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Miller purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$32.48 per share, with a total value of C$48,715.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$81,192.80.

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

