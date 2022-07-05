Tecsys (TSE:TCS) PT Lowered to C$50.00 at National Bankshares

Tecsys (TSE:TCS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TCS. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Tecsys from C$50.00 to C$47.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Tecsys from C$60.00 to C$50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Tecsys from C$54.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Tecsys from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$53.07.

Shares of TSE:TCS opened at C$32.25 on Monday. Tecsys has a one year low of C$24.92 and a one year high of C$61.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$30.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of C$469.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Tecsys’s payout ratio is 98.15%.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Miller acquired 1,500 shares of Tecsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$32.48 per share, with a total value of C$48,715.68. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$81,192.80.

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

