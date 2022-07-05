Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Short Interest Update

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,990,000 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the May 31st total of 16,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of VIV opened at $9.01 on Tuesday. Telefônica Brasil has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $11.78. The company has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.81.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.016 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.31%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIV. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 52.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the first quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the first quarter worth about $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VIV. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. FIX downgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

