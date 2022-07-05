Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.34.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TEF shares. New Street Research cut shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Telefónica from €4.80 ($5.00) to €5.20 ($5.42) in a report on Sunday, May 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Telefónica from €4.80 ($5.00) to €4.68 ($4.88) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Telefónica from €4.10 ($4.27) to €3.50 ($3.65) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefónica during the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Offit Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Telefónica by 67.2% during the first quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 8,116 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Telefónica by 1,698.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,556,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,469,000 after buying an additional 1,469,632 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Telefónica by 29.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 44,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 10,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Telefónica by 16.5% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 22,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. 6.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telefónica stock opened at $5.14 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Telefónica has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $5.39. The stock has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.57.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Telefónica had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Telefónica will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.103 per share. This represents a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio is 11.90%.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

