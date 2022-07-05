TELUS Co. (TSE:T) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$33.59.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on T. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Scotiabank started coverage on TELUS in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$33.50 target price for the company. CIBC cut TELUS from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$33.50 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. TD Securities raised TELUS to a “buy” rating and set a C$33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Cormark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Friday, June 17th.
Shares of TSE T opened at C$28.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$30.70 and its 200 day moving average is C$31.26. TELUS has a 52 week low of C$27.34 and a 52 week high of C$34.65. The company has a market cap of C$39.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.33.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.339 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.98%.
TELUS Company Profile (Get Rating)
TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.
