Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $148.55.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Tencent from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Tencent from $450.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tencent from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Investec downgraded shares of Tencent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Tencent stock opened at $45.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.12. Tencent has a fifty-two week low of $37.92 and a fifty-two week high of $74.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Tencent ( OTCMKTS:TCEHY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.42 billion. Tencent had a net margin of 35.78% and a return on equity of 9.47%. As a group, analysts predict that Tencent will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. Tencent’s payout ratio is 5.57%.

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services.

