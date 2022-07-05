Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.31.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from €7.80 ($8.13) to €9.00 ($9.38) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from €6.62 ($6.90) to €7.55 ($7.86) in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from €6.20 ($6.46) to €6.80 ($7.08) in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from €6.50 ($6.77) to €6.60 ($6.88) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni alerts:

Shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni stock opened at $23.83 on Tuesday. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a twelve month low of $21.13 and a twelve month high of $27.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.10.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. The company operates through Regulated, Non-Regulated, and International segments. It is involved in the planning, development, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.