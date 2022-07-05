Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Price Target Cut to $73.00

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler to $73.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TRNO. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $88.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $76.00 to $64.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $74.33.

Shares of TRNO opened at $56.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.07 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Terreno Realty has a 12 month low of $54.55 and a 12 month high of $86.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.89.

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $64.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.16 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 38.50%. Equities research analysts expect that Terreno Realty will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.80%.

In other Terreno Realty news, CEO W Blake Baird bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $64,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 588,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,656,064. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 211.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty during the 1st quarter worth $958,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty during the 1st quarter worth $28,000.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

