Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.80.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.
Shares of NASDAQ TCBI opened at $53.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $48.79 and a 52 week high of $71.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.09 and its 200 day moving average is $58.76. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.54.
In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.00 per share, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 68,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,569,904. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.91 per share, for a total transaction of $111,820.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,909.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 20,700 shares of company stock worth $1,087,345. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 157.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.
Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.
