Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.80.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI opened at $53.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $48.79 and a 52 week high of $71.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.09 and its 200 day moving average is $58.76. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.54.

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $203.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.00 per share, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 68,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,569,904. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.91 per share, for a total transaction of $111,820.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,909.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 20,700 shares of company stock worth $1,087,345. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 157.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.