Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,027 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Textron by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,054,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $158,584,000 after buying an additional 1,027,375 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Textron by 307.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 573,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,284,000 after purchasing an additional 432,995 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Textron by 531.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 443,351 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,219,000 after purchasing an additional 373,150 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter worth $18,698,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Textron by 130.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 413,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,757,000 after buying an additional 233,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.43.

Shares of Textron stock opened at $61.11 on Tuesday. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.11 and a 12 month high of $79.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.31.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. Textron had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.33%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

