Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Short Interest Down 16.7% in June

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the May 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:THLLY opened at $25.16 on Tuesday. Thales has a one year low of $15.69 and a one year high of $27.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.52 and a 200-day moving average of $22.58.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.3112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Thales from €110.00 ($114.58) to €137.00 ($142.71) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Societe Generale downgraded Thales from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Thales in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Thales from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thales presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.50.

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the aeronautics, space, defense, security, ground transportation, and digital security markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Transport, Defence & Security, and Digital Identity & Security segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces; and digital identity and security solutions.

