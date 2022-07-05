Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Short Interest Down 16.7% in June

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the May 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:THLLY opened at $25.16 on Tuesday. Thales has a one year low of $15.69 and a one year high of $27.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.52 and a 200-day moving average of $22.58.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.3112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%.
About Thales
Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the aeronautics, space, defense, security, ground transportation, and digital security markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Transport, Defence & Security, and Digital Identity & Security segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces; and digital identity and security solutions.
