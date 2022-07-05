The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Short Interest Update

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,960,000 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the May 31st total of 7,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AZEK shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on AZEK in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on AZEK from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on AZEK from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Stephens set a $20.00 price target on AZEK in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on AZEK from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.07.

Shares of NYSE AZEK opened at $17.39 on Tuesday. AZEK has a one year low of $15.52 and a one year high of $46.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. AZEK had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $396.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AZEK will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZEK. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AZEK in the first quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of AZEK during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AZEK by 717.9% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of AZEK during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of AZEK during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

