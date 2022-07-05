The Brunner Investment Trust (LON:BUT) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $988.14

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC (LON:BUT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 988.14 ($11.97) and traded as low as GBX 950 ($11.50). The Brunner Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 959 ($11.61), with a volume of 62,447 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 988.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,029.46. The company has a market cap of £413.74 million and a PE ratio of 4.60.

Get The Brunner Investment Trust alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.15 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The Brunner Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.10%.

In other The Brunner Investment Trust news, insider James Sharp bought 71 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,029 ($12.46) per share, with a total value of £730.59 ($884.71).

About The Brunner Investment Trust (LON:BUT)

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The Brunner Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Brunner Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.