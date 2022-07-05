The Character Group (LON:CCT) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $541.85

The Character Group plc (LON:CCT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 541.85 ($6.56) and traded as low as GBX 490 ($5.93). The Character Group shares last traded at GBX 495 ($5.99), with a volume of 3,609 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £95.56 million and a PE ratio of 9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 541.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 588.18.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a GBX 7 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. The Character Group’s payout ratio is 0.29%.

The Character Group plc designs, develops, and distributes toys, games, and gifts in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company sells its products under the Goo Jit Zu, Peppa Pig, Pokémon, Little Live Pets, Shimmer ‘n Sparkle, Treasure X, Instaglam, Mashems, Teletubbies, and Ben & Holly's Little Kingdom brands.

