The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Sold by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 97 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on COO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens decreased their target price on Cooper Companies from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Cooper Companies from $495.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Cooper Companies from $414.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Cooper Companies from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.89.

Cooper Companies stock opened at $318.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $333.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $379.87. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $297.34 and a 52 week high of $463.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $829.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.03 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.55, for a total value of $123,165.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

