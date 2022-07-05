The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the May 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OTA Financial Group L.P. increased its position in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 12.9% during the first quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 15,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 166.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the first quarter worth $126,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new position in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter worth $1,132,000.

SRV opened at $28.52 on Tuesday. The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $24.98 and a twelve month high of $36.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.04 and a 200-day moving average of $32.59.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th.

Cushing MLP Total Return Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.

