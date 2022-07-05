The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the May 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OTA Financial Group L.P. increased its position in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 12.9% during the first quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 15,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 166.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the first quarter worth $126,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new position in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter worth $1,132,000.
SRV opened at $28.52 on Tuesday. The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $24.98 and a twelve month high of $36.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.04 and a 200-day moving average of $32.59.
The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cushing MLP Total Return Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (SRV)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Is The Market Near a Bottom, Does it Matter?
- Institutional Support For KB Home Remains High
- Using MarketBeat Market Data Tools To Find Strong Stocks in a Bear Market
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.