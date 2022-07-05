The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.99

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.99 and traded as high as $7.03. The Gabelli Utility Trust shares last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 2,684 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 24,853 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 232,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 17,962 shares during the period.

About The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT)

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

