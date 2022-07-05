The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) a €16.00 Price Target

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC – Get Rating) has been given a €16.00 ($16.67) price target by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DEC. Barclays set a €19.80 ($20.63) price objective on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €22.00 ($22.92) price target on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group set a €24.00 ($25.00) price objective on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €25.50 ($26.56) price objective on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.60 ($17.29) target price on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Shares of DEC stock opened at €16.29 ($16.97) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €17.83 and its 200 day moving average is €20.83. JCDecaux has a 12 month low of €27.02 ($28.15) and a 12 month high of €36.90 ($38.44).

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

