The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Scout24 (ETR:G24) a €64.30 Price Target

Scout24 (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €64.30 ($66.98) price objective by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on G24. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($72.92) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €64.00 ($66.67) target price on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group set a €76.00 ($79.17) target price on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €73.00 ($76.04) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €67.00 ($69.79) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Friday, June 10th.

Scout24 stock opened at €49.76 ($51.83) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €56.11 and its 200-day moving average is €55.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.43, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.45. Scout24 has a 1 year low of €46.90 ($48.85) and a 1 year high of €73.36 ($76.42). The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.31.

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

