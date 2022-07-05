The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) to Sell

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

PBSFY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €28.00 ($29.17) to €22.00 ($22.92) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €11.30 ($11.77) to €8.70 ($9.06) in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €21.00 ($21.88) to €17.00 ($17.71) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €14.90 ($15.52) to €13.60 ($14.17) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.22.

Get ProSiebenSat.1 Media alerts:

PBSFY opened at $2.28 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.18. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $5.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media ( OTCMKTS:PBSFY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. ProSiebenSat.1 Media had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 9.25%.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.1405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.36%.

About ProSiebenSat.1 Media (Get Rating)

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.