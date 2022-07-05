The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “GBX 2,769” Price Target for Relx (LON:REL)

Relx (LON:REL – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 2,769 ($33.53) target price by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on REL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,670 ($32.33) target price on Relx in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group set a GBX 2,615 ($31.67) target price on Relx in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,650 ($32.09) target price on Relx in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Relx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,429.91 ($29.42).

REL stock opened at GBX 2,236 ($27.08) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,248.67 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,283.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.50. Relx has a 12-month low of GBX 1,965.50 ($23.80) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,474 ($29.96). The company has a market capitalization of £42.99 billion and a PE ratio of 29.50.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

