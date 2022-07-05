The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stake Lowered by Windward Capital Management Co. CA

Windward Capital Management Co. CA cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,017 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.3% in the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 13.8% in the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,619 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 23.3% in the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 847 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 49.1% during the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,703 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 298.9% during the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 2,924 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HD. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. OTR Global lowered shares of Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.82.

NYSE HD opened at $279.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $286.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $291.02 and a 200-day moving average of $326.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.60%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

