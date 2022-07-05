The Independent Investment Trust (LON:IIT) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $427.73

The Independent Investment Trust PLC (LON:IIT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 427.73 ($5.18) and traded as low as GBX 392 ($4.75). The Independent Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 392 ($4.75), with a volume of 4,458 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 427.73 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 476.35. The company has a market capitalization of £203.48 million and a P/E ratio of 5.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. The Independent Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 0.10%.

The Independent Investment Trust PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity mutual fund for its clients. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The Independent Investment Trust PLC was founded in 2000 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

