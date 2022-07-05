The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Holdings Trimmed by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,623 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.6% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $16,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $1,527,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

NYSE:PG opened at $146.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.98 and its 200-day moving average is $153.74. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $129.50 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $350.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.70%.

PG has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.64.

In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,164.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total transaction of $9,871,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,777,057.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 108,415 shares of company stock worth $17,777,055. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Procter & Gamble (Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.