The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 55.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.2% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,941,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.6% during the first quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 11.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 15,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.9% during the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Finally, Essex LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 9.3% during the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 27,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the period. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.64.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $146.11 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $129.50 and a one year high of $165.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $350.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.70%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total value of $9,871,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,777,057.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,415 shares of company stock valued at $17,777,055. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

